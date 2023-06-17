(BIVN) – From this week’s Volcano Watch article written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

When we think about the Earth’s magnetic field, we often associate it with compasses and navigation. However, did you know that our planet’s magnetic field has a rich history of change, including switching of polarity, that spans millions of years? This captivating field of study, known as paleomagnetism, allows us to delve into the Earth’s magnetic past and understand how our planet has evolved over time. In this Volcano Watch, we will explore the concept of paleomagnetism, its components, its significance in geology, and the noteworthy contributions of USGS scientist Duane Champion in volcanology. This article is dedicated to Duane, a good friend and valuable colleague who passed away earlier this year.

The Earth’s magnetic field is generated by the motion of molten iron in its outer core. This field not only provides us with our compass directions but also leaves a permanent record in rocks as they solidify or settle. Paleomagnetism is the study of the Earth’s ancient magnetic field, preserved in rocks, minerals, and sediments. It is based on the principle that certain magnetic minerals within these materials record the direction and strength of the Earth’s magnetic field at the time of their formation. By analyzing these preserved records, scientists can reconstruct the movements of tectonic plates, study the Earth’s magnetic field reversal events, gain insights into past climates, and in our case reconstruct the geologic histories of volcanoes. Paleomagnetism involves several key components that aid in deciphering the Earth’s magnetic history. One of these components is magnetic polarity, which refers to the direction of the Earth’s magnetic field at a particular location and time. The Earth’s magnetic field periodically flips, with the north and south magnetic poles exchanging places. By analyzing the magnetization of rocks, scientists can determine the polarity of the Earth’s magnetic field at the time the rocks formed. Another crucial component is magnetic inclination, which measures the angle between the magnetic field lines and the Earth’s surface. This inclination provides information about the latitude of the rock’s formation. By comparing the inclination of rocks from different locations and ages, scientists can reconstruct the movement of continents over time. Secular variation refers to gradual changes in the Earth’s magnetic field over durations shorter than those between polarity flips. These variations can be observed in the orientation and intensity of the magnetic field. By examining rocks of different ages, scientists can determine the past characteristics of the Earth’s magnetic field. This information helps in understanding plate tectonics, and in Hawaii, it helps to understand past periods of eruptive activity.