(BIVN) – State officials are seeking public comment on the soil remediaton plan for Hakalau Beach Park. The full report and comparison of the alternatives can be found online, or viewed in person at the Hilo Public Library at 300 Waiānuenue Avenue.

Following the public comment period, the State plans to address the soil remediation as part of the Hakalau Stream Bridge Rehabilitation Project, which is estimated to start in late 2024 and has an estimated cost of $65 million.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT news release:

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking input from the Hakalau community on the proposed soil remediation plan for Hakalau Beach Park and Hakalau Stream Bridge on Hawaiʻi Belt Road (Route 19). The proposed alternatives include removal of soil, isolation, containment, replacement with clean fill, and partial access with restriction of areas showing highest levels of lead contamination.

State officials say written comments on the proposed soil remediation plan may be submitted to the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Office using the following options:

Email by July 29, 2023, to:

Thomas Gilmore, thomas.gilmore@doh.hawaii.gov

Mail postmarked by July 29, 2023, to:

Hawaiʻi Department of Health

Hazard Evaluation and Emergency Office

Attention: Thomas Gilmore

2385 Waimano Home Road #100

Pearl City, Hawaiʻi 96782