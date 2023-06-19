(BIVN) – The annual (and free) Hawaiian Cultural Festival returns to Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park on Saturday, June 24th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From a National Park Service news release:

On Saturday, June 24th, Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park will host its annual Hawaiian Cultural Festival and celebrate the park’s 62nd anniversary as a unit of the National Park Service. Cultural practitioners will demonstrate lauhala and coconut frond weaving, kapa beating, traditional lei making, and more. This year’s festival theme is He Kīhoʻihoʻi Kanawai, The Law of Restoration, Acknowledging our Environmental Kinship.

Practitioners will provide visitors with a uniquely Hawaiian experience, honor the culture and traditions of the Hawaiian people, and provide visitors and community members a time and place to gather, learn, and share. We will have two hula kahiko performances at 9:30am and 2:30pm in the Royal Grounds by Halau Unuehu under the direction of Kumu Hula Lehua Kaulukukui and Kumu Hula Pualani Muraki and Hula Halau O Manaʻolana O Kohala, Kumu Hula Manaʻolana Keawe at 2:30pm. We will also have talks on ʻĀina Restoration, Fishpond Restoration, Kiʻi Restoration and Coral Reef Restoration in our amphitheater.

To protect fragile resources and preserve the historic setting, picnicking, coolers, and chairs are not allowed in the Royal Grounds. No food is available in the park.