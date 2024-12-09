Big Island Video News

Scientists Visit Kilauea’s September Eruption Site
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - In late November, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists surveyed the area of the middle East Rift Zone, where lava erupted from September 15th to 20th.

USGS: “This view, taken on Monday, November 25, 2024, around 8 a.m., looks to the east from the west rim of Nāpau Crater. The September 2024 lava flows on the floor of Nāpau Crater are visible in the foreground while Pu‘u‘ō‘ō, active from 1983–2018 is visible in the background.” (USGS photo by K. Lynn)

(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently posted several photos showing a late-November visit to the eruption site on Kīlauea’s middle East Rift Zone.

From September 15th to 20th, lava erupted from various fissures in and around Nāpau crater within a remote section of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Kīlauea has been quiet in the time since the eruption ended, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is currently at ADVISORY.

A team of USGS HVO geologists visited the eruption site on November 25 and 26, where they surveyed, sampled, and documented the new volcanic fissures and features.

The new features include a hardened lava falls, where once-molten rock streamed down the walls of Nāpau Crater while the eruption was active.

USGS: “On November 25, 2024, USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists surveyed the lava-draped west walls of Nāpau Crater. This view looks to the southwest and shows where the lava falls were vigorous enough to throw molten spatter over to the trail area.” (USGS photo by K. Lynn)

The weekly Kīlauea update from the USGS HVO is expected on Tuesday. The uptick in the number of earthquakes that was reported last week appears to have subsided.

It was also noted in the most recent update that no unusual activity has been noted east of Puʻuʻōʻō, along Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone.