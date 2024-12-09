(BIVN) – The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently posted several photos showing a late-November visit to the eruption site on Kīlauea’s middle East Rift Zone.

From September 15th to 20th, lava erupted from various fissures in and around Nāpau crater within a remote section of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Kīlauea has been quiet in the time since the eruption ended, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is currently at ADVISORY.

A team of USGS HVO geologists visited the eruption site on November 25 and 26, where they surveyed, sampled, and documented the new volcanic fissures and features.

The new features include a hardened lava falls, where once-molten rock streamed down the walls of Nāpau Crater while the eruption was active.

The weekly Kīlauea update from the USGS HVO is expected on Tuesday. The uptick in the number of earthquakes that was reported last week appears to have subsided.

It was also noted in the most recent update that no unusual activity has been noted east of Puʻuʻōʻō, along Kīlauea’s lower East Rift Zone.