(BIVN) – A 40-year-old Kona man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the robbery of the Black Lava Vape Shop in Kona earlier this year.
Auston R. Aini was handed down a ten-year prison term, and ordered to pay $260 in restitution, in Kona Circuit Court on Monday.
From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
According to police reports, Aini pointed what appeared to be a black colored pistol, later determined to be a BB gun, towards the store employee’s head, demanded that she open the register, and removed approximately $260.00 in U.S. currency as well as an unknown amount of money from within a clear tote labeled “Maui Donations” that was located on top of the register. Aini then got into the front passenger seat of a sedan before leaving the area. Police also learned that Aini had pointed the same BB gun at another male party whom he instructed to “check-out” the scene prior to the robbery incident.
On October 4, 2024, Aini appeared in Kona Circuit Court where he entered a “No Contest” plea to the charge of Robbery in the Second Degree. Aini had remained in custody in lieu of $323,000.00 bail for the duration of these proceedings since being first arrested on May 18, 2024, the same day as the incident.
Robbery in the Second Degree is a class B felony offense punishable by a maximum penalty of a 10-year prison term.
The case was initiated by Kona Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective Len Hamakado, Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chase Murray.
