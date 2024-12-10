(BIVN) – A 40-year-old Kona man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the robbery of the Black Lava Vape Shop in Kona earlier this year.

Auston R. Aini was handed down a ten-year prison term, and ordered to pay $260 in restitution, in Kona Circuit Court on Monday.

From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

According to police reports, Aini pointed what appeared to be a black colored pistol, later determined to be a BB gun, towards the store employee’s head, demanded that she open the register, and removed approximately $260.00 in U.S. currency as well as an unknown amount of money from within a clear tote labeled “Maui Donations” that was located on top of the register. Aini then got into the front passenger seat of a sedan before leaving the area. Police also learned that Aini had pointed the same BB gun at another male party whom he instructed to “check-out” the scene prior to the robbery incident.