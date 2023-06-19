(BIVN) – Items valued at over $2,700 have been stolen from the Merrie Monarch Festival office on Pi‘ilani Street in Hilo.
Hawaiʻi Police say the burglary occurred sometime between Sunday morning, June 18, and Monday morning, June 19. From a police news release:
At 7:49 a.m. on June 19, Hilo patrol officers responded to a reported burglary at the Merrie Monarch Festival office located in the 800 block of Pi‘ilani Street. It was reported that sometime between 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 and 7:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, unknown suspect(s) entered the establishment and removed numerous items valued at more than $2,700. One of the items removed was a distinct frame/board that contained 12 Merrie Monarch Royal Court Medals (pictured).
Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section Crime Reduction Unit is continuing the investigation and police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Those with information regarding this crime can also contact Detective John Balberde at john.balberde@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Among the items taken was a distinct frame/board that contained 12 Merrie Monarch Royal Court Medals, police report.