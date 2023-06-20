(BIVN) – The summit eruption at Kīlauea is paused. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH and the Aviation Color Code at ORANGE.

It has been about 24 hours since eruptive activity at the summit suddenly declined, and eruptive tremor dropped. Current USGS webcam views show Kīlauea remains quiet as of early Tuesday evening.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory update on Tuesday morning, June 20: