(BIVN) – An early morning car crash on Highway 11 in South Kona that left a three-year-old critically injured is under police investigation.

Police say the single-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Tuesday, June 20, and sent a 32-year-old Captain Cook woman and her two sons, a three-year-old and a one-year-old infant, to the hospital.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: