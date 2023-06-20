(BIVN) – An early morning car crash on Highway 11 in South Kona that left a three-year-old critically injured is under police investigation.
Police say the single-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Tuesday, June 20, and sent a 32-year-old Captain Cook woman and her two sons, a three-year-old and a one-year-old infant, to the hospital.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Responding to a 3:23 a.m. call, police determined that a 32-year-old Captain Cook woman operating a gray 2003 Honda CR-V multi-purpose vehicle was heading south on Highway 11 near the 99-mile marker in South Kona when it drove off the roadway, down an embankment, and struck a tree.
The driver and her two sons, a three-year-old and a one-year-old infant, were all transported to the Kona Community Hospital. The three-year-old is listed in critical condition and is awaiting additional treatment at the Kapiolani Children’s Hospital on Oahu.
The 32-year-old and one-year-old infant were listed in stable condition and were both later released.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a traffic collision investigation and are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229, or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
