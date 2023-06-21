(BIVN) – A Kona jury has found 29 year-old Ioane Asagra of Captain Cook guilty of Murder in the Second Degree and Arson in the First Degree, prosecutors say, following a fatal shooting in May 2021 in Kona.

Back in June 2021, police reported Asagra was charged following the May 25th shooting death of 46-year-old Joey Richmond of Kailua-Kona, in area of the Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, commonly known as “End of the World”.

Police detectives investigating the homicide later found Richmond’s vehicle on Keala O Keawe Road. The vehicle has apparently been burned after it was removed from the scene of the shooting.

On June 16, 2021, Asagra was arrested on an outstanding warrant of arrest for suspicion of murder in the second degree, police reported.

Two years later, the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced the guilty verdict: