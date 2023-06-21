(BIVN) – A Kona jury has found 29 year-old Ioane Asagra of Captain Cook guilty of Murder in the Second Degree and Arson in the First Degree, prosecutors say, following a fatal shooting in May 2021 in Kona.
Back in June 2021, police reported Asagra was charged following the May 25th shooting death of 46-year-old Joey Richmond of Kailua-Kona, in area of the Keauhou Kainaliu Beach Road, commonly known as “End of the World”.
Police detectives investigating the homicide later found Richmond’s vehicle on Keala O Keawe Road. The vehicle has apparently been burned after it was removed from the scene of the shooting.
On June 16, 2021, Asagra was arrested on an outstanding warrant of arrest for suspicion of murder in the second degree, police reported.
Two years later, the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced the guilty verdict:
Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Kona jury has found a Captain Cook man, 29 year-old Ioane Asagra, guilty of Murder in the Second Degree and Arson in the First Degree in relation to a May 25, 2021 shooting on Keauhou-Kainaliu Beach Road, at a location known as “End of the World.” Prosecutors intend to seek an extended term of imprisonment, which would subject Asagra to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction, alleging that it is necessary for the protection of the public and because Asagra is a persistent offender having been convicted of two or more felonies, committed at different times, when he was over the age of eighteen.
After reading the jury’s guilty verdict on Tuesday afternoon, the Court ordered that Asagra, who remains in custody having been denied bail, return for an extended term hearing on June 27, 2023. A jury will be empaneled to determine whether Asagra should be subject to an extended term and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
As the Indictment alleged, Asagra was charged with Murder in the Second Degree for causing the death of Joey Richmond and Arson in the First Degree for setting fire to a BMW motor vehicle. Murder in the Second Degree typically carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Arson in the First Degree is a class A felony which carries a penalty of a twenty-year prison term.
The investigation was handled by Sergeant Kimmerlyn Makuakane-Jarrell, South Hilo Cellblock, formerly of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Kauanoe Jackson and Kate Perazich.
“The jury’s verdict reaffirms our Office’s commitment to seek justice for Mr. Richmond. It sends a clear message that we will hold violent offenders accountable to protect our community,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “This verdict was the result of the hard work and dedication of our police and prosecutors. I would like to the thank the jury for their time and service.”
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
