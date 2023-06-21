(BIVN) – The University of Hawaiʻi issued the following statement concerning a recently reported ransomware attack at Hawaiʻi Community College. From the university:

The University of Hawaiʻi can confirm that Hawaiʻi Community College was the target of a ransomware attack. Hawaiʻi CC representatives are actively working with federal authorities and cybersecurity experts. The Hawaiʻi CC campus was notified of a cybersecurity incident on Tuesday, June 13 shortly after UH was made aware of the situation. UH System Information Technology Services responded immediately and took the Hawaiʻi CC network offline and took additional steps to protect all UH networks. Hawaiʻi CC is the only UH campus identified in the attack by the group claiming responsibility. At this time, UH cybersecurity experts do not believe that other UH campuses have been impacted. There will be no further comment at this time as the investigation continues.