(BIVN) – Five Hawaiʻi island hospitals, part the Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation, will remain part of the UHA Health Insurance network of participating providers.

The HHSC and UHA announced Friday that the two parties have entered into a new three-year agreement. A news release notes the contract “is a particularly important development for UHA members living on Hawai‘i Island and on Kaua‘i who rely on these hospitals for care.”

On Hawaiʻi island, those hospitals are Hilo Medical Center, Hale Ho‘ola Hamakua, Ka‘ū Hospital, Kohala Hospital and Kona Community Hospital.

“We are pleased that we have reached an agreement with UHA that recognizes the value that our facilities provide to UHA’s members on the islands of Hawai‘i and Kaua‘i,” said Edward N. Chu, HHSC Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, in the news release. “Our collaborative efforts to reach this agreement is a positive development for the community overall in ensuring access to much needed healthcare. As a public hospital system, HHSC receives a state subsidy to provide its services. We have a fiduciary responsibility to every taxpayer in Hawai‘i to ensure fair payment is reached for the healthcare services that are provided to our island communities. As stewards of state funds, HHSC’s new contract with UHA will help to ensure that subsidized healthcare services are appropriately paid for.”

“We thank the leadership of Hawai‘i Health Systems Corporation for an agreement that will ensure our members uninterrupted access to State facilities,” said UHA President & CEO Howard Lee. “We believe the multi-year contract will only increase our collaboration on critical issues including access and quality of care. As a local, physician-founded health insurer, UHA’s goal is to consistently provide access to affordable, high-quality patient care for its members and the people of Hawai‘i.”