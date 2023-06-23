(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police say they have arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with assault and theft after an alleged stabbing of two people in Hilo late Tuesday evening, June 20.

From the police:

Hawai‘i Island police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with assault and theft after investigating a weapons incident in which two people were stabbed in Hilo late Tuesday evening, June 20, 2023.

At 11:33 p.m. on June 20, Hilo patrol officers responded to a call about a weapons incident behind a business in the 300 block of East Maka‘ala Street in Hilo. Arriving officers contacted a 44-year-old woman with a laceration to her arm and a 52-year-old man with a puncture wound to his torso.

In the course of investigation, police determined that a man, later identified as 42-year-old Kunia Hassard, of no permanent address, armed with an edged weapon approached the woman and attacked her, cutting her arm. The suspect then cut the man, who was attempting to stop the attack on the female victim.

After cutting the male victim, the suspect stole a bicycle belonging to a witness and fled the scene.

Both victims were transported to the Hilo Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries and are in stable condition. The victims and the suspect are acquaintances and the reason for the attack is currently under investigation.

Continuing their investigation, detectives with Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Division located Hassard in Hilo on Thursday, June 22, at 10:00 a.m., and arrested him without incident. Detectives also recovered the stolen bicycle.

After conferring with the County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday, June 23, detectives charged Hassard with the following offenses:

• Two counts of first-degree assault

• Third-degree theft

Hassard’s total bail was set at $52,000. He is currently being held at the Hawai’i Police Department East Hawai’i Detention Center pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Monday June 26.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this crime to please contact Detective Paul Mangus at paul.mangus@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.