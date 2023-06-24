(BIVN) – A High Surf Advisory has been issued for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island for the entire weekend.

“A long period south swell (170 degrees) will fill in today, peak tonight and hold into tomorrow that will elevate surf along south facing shores,” the forecasters wrote in a Saturday morning message. “A second pulse arriving Monday could keep surf elevated through early next week.”

South-facing shores of Kaʻū, North and South Kona, and Puna could see surf building to 7 to 10 feet. Forecasters say strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.

Due to the High Surf Advisory, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense advises:

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Civil Defense says it will inform the public as conditions change.