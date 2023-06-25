(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea remains paused, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at WATCH.

The eruption began in Halema‘uma‘u crater within Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on the morning of June 7, 2023, but went quiet less than two weeks later.

“Although the eruption paused on June 19,” wrote the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in the caption of a recent photo posted to its website, “the helicopter crew observed a minor ooze-out of lava on the northeast (bottom-right) margin of the recently erupted lava. This indicates that while no new lava is erupting, there is still minor lava circulation in places under the solidified crust. This is expected as the recently dynamic system cools downs.”

From the Sunday, June 25th update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: