(BIVN) – Beginning July 1st, Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lū‘au Hale at the Ho‘olulu Complex in Hilo will again be available for private function reservations.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Department of Parks and Recreation announces the reopening of Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lū‘au Hale at the Ho‘olulu Complex in Hilo for private function reservations beginning July 1, 2023. The facility has been utilized by the State Department of Health and the Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency since May 2021. The department will transition Aunty Sally Kaleohano’s Lū‘au Hale to an online reservation system. Until that transition is completed, reservation requests must be submitted via email and will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. No in-person requests will be accepted at the Recreation Division office service window or via public-initiated phone calls. Reservation requests will be accepted, staggered by calendar months, to allow time for staff to process the anticipated demand. Email requests for reservations may be sent beginning at midnight on the respective date.

For reservations between July 1 to July 31, 2023 , email requests beginning June 26, 2023 .

, email requests beginning . For reservations between August 1 to August 31, 2023 , email requests beginning July 3, 2023 .

, email requests beginning . For reservations between September 1 to September 30, 2023 , email requests beginning July 10, 2023 .

, email requests beginning . For reservations between October 1 to October 31, 2023 , email requests beginning July 17, 2023 .

, email requests beginning . For reservations between November 1 to November 30, 2023 , email requests beginning July 24, 2023 .

, email requests beginning . For reservations between December 1 to December 31, 2023, email requests beginning July 31, 2023.

The County says the following stipulations will apply to the reservation process:

Reservation requests must be emailed to HooluluComplex@hawaiicounty.gov and must include the requestor’s first and last name, phone number, and one (1) reservation request date. Each request date must be submitted via a dedicated email.

Emails received by the Ho‘olulu Complex will use the date and time received to determine the eligibility of the request. Emails received prior to the corresponding effective date(s) will not be considered.

Reservations will only be accepted for Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Other days of the week will be reserved for trainings, public functions, elderly congregate meals, etc.

Reservations will be processed in the order received based on the date and time when the email request is received. Reservation requests will be limited to one (1) calendar day per person (no full-weekend or consecutive-day reservations.)

Recreation Division personnel will call individuals requesting reservations beginning at 8:00 am on the Monday of that corresponding week. Individuals will have one business day to complete the permitting and payment process. Acceptable payment methods are cash, personal check, cashier’s check, or credit card.

Permits and payment must be completed by the person who initiated the requested reservation in person. No exceptions. All permits and payments will be completed at the Ho‘olulu Complex Office at 799 Pi‘ilani Street in Hilo.

“For more information, please call Dean Goya, Recreation Specialist, at (808) 961-8078, or consult the Department of Parks and Recreation Administrative Rule 4 for additional information and requirements associated with using this facility,” the County says.