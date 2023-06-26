(BIVN) – A 37 year-old man known as “Blue” has been charged for allegedly stabbing two people with a sickle last week outside the Ross Dress for Less store in Hilo.
Police initially reported responding to the scene at 11:33 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, where they found “a 44-year-old woman with a laceration to her arm and a 52-year-old man with a puncture wound to his torso.” Police determined Hassard, whom they identified as an acquaintance of the victims, had “approached the woman and attacked her, cutting her arm,” and then “cut the man, who was attempting to stop the attack on the female victim.”
Police reported Hassard also “stole a bicycle belonging to a witness and fled the scene.” Police located Hassard in Hilo on Thursday, June 22, and arrested him without incident.
On Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney provided the following update:
Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that 37 year-old Kunia Hassard also know as “Blue,” was charged in relation to a felony assault and theft incident which took place on June 20, 2023 outside of the Ross Dress for Less store in Hilo. Police reports allege that Hassard, using a sickle, sliced and/or stabbed one person and stabbed another person. On Monday afternoon, Hassard made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court. His bail was maintained at $52,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on June 28, 2023.
As the Complaint alleges, Hassard was charged with two counts of Assault in the First Degree (intentionally or knowingly cause serious bodily injury to another person, by stabbing and/or slicing with a sickle), two counts of Assault in the Second Degree (intentionally or knowingly cause bodily injury with a dangerous instrument, a sickle), and a single count of Theft in the Third Degree (theft of a bicycle, the value of which exceeds $250). Assault in the First Degree is a class B felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. If convicted as charged, Prosecutors have provided notice that Hassard is subject to a mandatory prison term based on prior felony convictions and not eligible for probation.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by South Hilo Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Detective Paul Mangus, Area I Criminal Investigation Section. Hassard was apprehended with the assistance of Officer Roland Kuamo‘o, South Hilo Patrol, and Detective Kevin Brodie, Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lucas Burns.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
