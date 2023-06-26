(BIVN) – A 37 year-old man known as “Blue” has been charged for allegedly stabbing two people with a sickle last week outside the Ross Dress for Less store in Hilo.

Police initially reported responding to the scene at 11:33 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20, where they found “a 44-year-old woman with a laceration to her arm and a 52-year-old man with a puncture wound to his torso.” Police determined Hassard, whom they identified as an acquaintance of the victims, had “approached the woman and attacked her, cutting her arm,” and then “cut the man, who was attempting to stop the attack on the female victim.”

Police reported Hassard also “stole a bicycle belonging to a witness and fled the scene.” Police located Hassard in Hilo on Thursday, June 22, and arrested him without incident.

On Monday, the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney provided the following update: