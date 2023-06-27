(BIVN) – There is a new Hawaiʻi County Mass Transit Agency Administrator on the job.

Victor Kandle, who previously worked for the city mass transit agency in Portland, Oregon, has been on the job for Hawaiʻi island since June 16th.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawaiʻi proudly announces the appointment of Victor Kandle as the new Mass Transit Agency Administrator. Victor brings well-rounded and valuable expertise to his new role, including a wealth of knowledge and experience in program management, customer service, and transit control. He comes to Hawaiʻi Island by way of Portland, Oregon, where he dedicated 20 years of his career to leadership roles at TriMet, the city’s mass transit agency. His official start date was June 16.

Victor’s extensive background in command center operations and transit control within bus and train transit systems positions him to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the County’s transportation services. His Incident Management, FEMA Contingency Planning, CDL, and Management Training certifications further reinforce his qualifications for this position.

“We are thrilled to welcome Victor Kandle as the new Administrator for the County of Hawaiʻi Mass Transit Agency,” stated Mayor Mitch Roth. “His impressive skill set and industry knowledge make him an invaluable asset to our team. Under his leadership, we are confident that our transportation services will continue to meet the needs of our growing community, helping us to forge a sustainable and equitable island where our keiki can thrive and succeed for generations to come.”

The County of Hawaiʻi is committed to ensuring a seamless transition and providing full support for the ongoing success of the Mass Transit Agency.