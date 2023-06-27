(BIVN) – The summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with no unusual activity noted along the volcano’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently published a new set of thermal maps showing the current state of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The visual and thermal imagery was collected during a June 22nd helicopter overflight.
The maps show the locations where small ooze-outs of residual lava persist, mostly long the edges of the stagnant lava lake.
From the Tuesday, June 27th update from the USGS HVO:
Halemaʻumaʻu Observations: Currently no lava is actively erupting in Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Overnight webcam views showed some incandescence from previously erupted lava as the lava proceeds to cool. A live-stream video of the crater is available at (here).
Summit Observations: Simultaneous with the pause in the eruption, seismic activity (including eruptive tremor) in the summit region has been low. Over the last 24 hours, summit tiltmeters have measured slight, gradual inflation. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 160 tonnes per day was measured on Thursday, June 22.
Rift Zone Observations: No unusual activity has been noted along the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone; steady but low rates of ground deformation and seismicity continue along both. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations in the middle East Rift Zone—the site of 1983–2018 eruptive activity—remain below detection limits for SO2.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - There is currently no lava actively erupting in Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea, scientists say.