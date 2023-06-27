(BIVN) – The summit eruption at Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with no unusual activity noted along the volcano’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory recently published a new set of thermal maps showing the current state of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The visual and thermal imagery was collected during a June 22nd helicopter overflight.

The maps show the locations where small ooze-outs of residual lava persist, mostly long the edges of the stagnant lava lake.

From the Tuesday, June 27th update from the USGS HVO: