(BIVN) – The voluntary water conservation notice that was in place for the Makapala and Niuliʻi areas of North Kohala has been lifted.
The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply issued this notice on Wednesday:
This is an important message from the Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawai‘i.
Effective immediately, the Department of Water Supply has cancelled the voluntary water conservation notice for all affected Makapala and Niuliʻi customers. Normal water use may now resume.
To reach DWS, please call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org.
The Department sincerely acknowledges the community’s efforts to reduce their water usage while the conservation notice was in effect. MAHALO for your kokua!
This is your Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply.
