(BIVN) – Kīlauea is not erupting, and on Friday the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory lowered the alert level for the Hawaiʻi island volcano from WATCH to ADVISORY.

From the HVO/USGS Volcanic Activity Notice issued at 8:35 a.m. HST on June 30th:

Kīlauea is no longer erupting. Lava supply to the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake ceased on June 19 based upon lava lake levels and behavior of the crater floor. Sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased to near pre-eruption background levels.

Accordingly, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is lowering the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from WATCH to ADVISORY and the Aviation Color Code from ORANGE to YELLOW.

Seismic activity – including eruptive tremor – in the summit region has been low since the eruption ceased. Over that period, gradual inflation has been recorded at summit tiltmeters. Overnight webcam views showed some incandescence from previously erupted lava as the lava proceeds to cool. There remains the potential for eruptive activity to resume in the near future at or near the summit of Kīlauea with little or no warning.

HVO continues to closely monitor Kīlauea for signs of renewed activity. Should volcanic activity change significantly, a new Volcanic Activity Notice will be issued.

Hazards are still present on Kīlauea and are described below. Residents and visitors should stay informed and follow County of Hawai‘i and Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park guidelines.