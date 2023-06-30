(BIVN) – A Captain Cook man, charged in connection with a May 13th hit-and-run in South Kona that critically injured a pedestrian, has been indicted by a grand jury.
Prosecutors announced 30 year-old Alec Timpson was indicted by a Kona grand jury last week.
At the time of the crash, police reported in a media release that “an unknown vehicle was heading south on Highway 11 when it struck the male pedestrian, who was walking south across the highway in the southbound lane. The pedestrian was not in the marked crosswalk when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene and failed to render aid to the pedestrian.” A silver 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck was recovered as evidence.
The male pedestrian, later identified as Noah Mullen, was taken to the Kona Community Hospital and then transferred to Queens Medical Center on Oʻahu for further treatment, where he was listed, for a time, in critical condition.
Timpson turned himself in to police at the Kealakehe Police Station the day after the crash, after police issued the media release describing the vehicle involved in the collision.
According to a recent update posted to the “Help for Noah” GoFundMe page, which has raised over $34,000 for the victim’s recovery expenses, Mullen is said to be “doing so good at the Shepherd Center of Atlanta with all his therapists.” He can move his legs and arms, but “he can’t sit or stand or walk yet.”
From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:
Timpson made his initial appearance in Kona Circuit Court on Tuesday and trial was set for November 14, 2023. Timpson remains out of custody after posting $7,025.00 bail.
As the Indictment alleges, Timpson was charged with Negligent Injury in the First Degree, Duty to Give Information and Render Aid, Accidents Involving Death and Serious Bodily Injury, and Accidents Involving Substantial Bodily Injury. The most serious offense, Accidents Involving Death and Serious Bodily Injury, is a class B felony which carries a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Accidents Involving Substantial Bodily Injury and Negligent Injury in the First Degree are both class C felony offenses which carry a penalty of either a five-year prison term or four years probation and up to twelve months in jail.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by Kona Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Officer Adam Roberg, Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kauanoe Jackson. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300
