(BIVN) – A Captain Cook man, charged in connection with a May 13th hit-and-run in South Kona that critically injured a pedestrian, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Prosecutors announced 30 year-old Alec Timpson was indicted by a Kona grand jury last week.

At the time of the crash, police reported in a media release that “an unknown vehicle was heading south on Highway 11 when it struck the male pedestrian, who was walking south across the highway in the southbound lane. The pedestrian was not in the marked crosswalk when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene and failed to render aid to the pedestrian.” A silver 2001 Ford F-150 pickup truck was recovered as evidence.

The male pedestrian, later identified as Noah Mullen, was taken to the Kona Community Hospital and then transferred to Queens Medical Center on Oʻahu for further treatment, where he was listed, for a time, in critical condition.

Timpson turned himself in to police at the Kealakehe Police Station the day after the crash, after police issued the media release describing the vehicle involved in the collision.

According to a recent update posted to the “Help for Noah” GoFundMe page, which has raised over $34,000 for the victim’s recovery expenses, Mullen is said to be “doing so good at the Shepherd Center of Atlanta with all his therapists.” He can move his legs and arms, but “he can’t sit or stand or walk yet.”

From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney: