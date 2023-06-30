(BIVN) – On Friday, a 36-year-old Puna woman was injured on Highway 130 following a hit-and-run collision near Malama Street in Pāhoa.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Responding to a 4:01 a.m. call, Puna patrol officers determined that an unknown vehicle/motorcycle was heading south (Kalapana bound) on Highway 130 when it struck the woman who was walking in the northbound shoulder lane off of Highway 130 just south of Malama Street.

The driver then fled the scene and failed to render aid to the pedestrian.

While at the scene, police determined that only one vehicle was involved in the collision, which the victim described as a motorcycle. The pedestrian was transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where she is currently listed in stable condition.

Police are asking the public in that area to review their home surveillance videos for any motorcycles during the hours of 3:30 a.m. to 4:00 a.m. on Friday, June 30. The motorcycle may have sustained front end damage.

Failure to render aid when a person is seriously injured or killed in a traffic collision is a Class “B” felony that may be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $25,000 under section 291C-14 of the Hawaii Revised Statutes.

Puna patrol officers have initiated a negligent injury investigation and are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Jared-Taylor Makaweo-Quihano at (808) 965-2716, or email at JMakaweo@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.