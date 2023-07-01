(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County’s West Hawai‘i Golf Subsidy program for the new fiscal year is underway.

The program, which provides County subsidized golf opportunities at The Village Course at Waikoloa and Makalei Golf Club, started today (July 1st) and has been expanded by six months to run through June 30, 2024.

All residents of the County of Hawai‘i are eligible for golf rounds at reduced rates.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation:

Hawai‘i County residents qualify to play an 18-hole round of golf, including golf cart usage, for $40; residents 60 years or older are eligible for the same privilege at $35 (“Senior” rate). Residents under the age of 18 will pay $20 (“Junior” rate). These rates apply to all tee times beginning at 7:00 a.m. up until 60 minutes before sunset, regardless of the time of day, day of the week, or holidays.

Through this program, the first 1,334 rounds of golf at The Village Course at Waikoloa and the first 1,500 rounds of golf at Makalei Golf Club played by qualified Hawai‘i County residents in each calendar month will receive discounted rates. Once the number of discounted rounds is exhausted at each course in each calendar month, the respective golf course may revert to a rate schedule of their own determination until the count resets on the first of the following month.

To qualify for the Hawai‘i County Resident rate, individuals must present a valid Hawai‘i Driver’s License or Hawai‘i State Identification Card at check-in time for payment and play. All golfers must provide their full name and home address at check-in time to qualify for the reduced rates.

To qualify for the junior rate (if the individual does not possess a Hawai‘i Driver’s License or Hawai‘i State ID card), they must provide the following at the time of check-in: (1) a Student ID card and a document proving their date of birth, or (2) a Student ID card and a document that includes their photo and date of birth, or (3) be accompanied to the course by a parent or family member older than 18 years of age, and provide their birth certificate.

As a requirement of this program, Hawai‘i County residents shall be afforded the same opportunities, services, equipment, and enjoyment of the golf course and amenities as golfers who pay full or unsubsidized rates for rounds of golf. There is no limitation on how many subsidized rounds any individual may play.

Play at each course shall adhere to the rules established by the respective golf course’s management with the following exception: Hawai‘i resident golfers shall be allowed to bring onto the course their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for personal consumption during play with restrictions on the type and size of containers. Coolers, however, are prohibited.

The Village Course at Waikoloa is located at 68-1792 Melia Street, Waikoloa 96738. Please call 883-9621 for questions and tee time availability.

Makalei Golf Course is located at 72-3890 Hawaii Belt Road, Kailua-Kona 96740. Please call 325-6625 for questions and tee time availability.

For questions specific to the subsidy program or issues that arise during play that the respective golf course’s management cannot resolve, please contact the Department of Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.