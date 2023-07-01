(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island volcanoes are not erupting. Kīlauea’s most recent eruption is paused, and its USGS Volcano Alert level is WATCH. Mauna Loa, the subject of this week’s Volcano Watch article, is also not erupting, and its USGS Volcano Alert Level is at NORMAL.

From this week’s Volcano Watch, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

When lava poured out over the floor of Moku‘āweoweo, Mauna Loa’s summit caldera, late on the night of November 27, 2022, it was still many hours away from infrastructure. Or most infrastructure. The lava eventually blocked Mauna Loa NOAA observatory access road the next day, but well before it got there, it destroyed the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory’s (HVO’s) summit gas measuring station—less than ten minutes after the eruption began.

The station measured four gases—sulfur dioxide (SO2), carbon dioxide (CO2), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and water vapor—as well as meteorological parameters including wind speed and fumarole (small gas vent) temperature. As part of HVO’s monitoring network, the station was installed to alert HVO of any changes in gas concentrations or the temperature at the site. Had the station survived, it would have given HVO a rich dataset regarding the chemistry of any eruptive gases blown toward it. CO2 in particular can be indicative of deep magma recharge, either before or after an eruption. For example, at Kīlauea, a decrease in the proportion of CO2 relative to SO2 over a few months was a clue hinting at the eventual onset of Kīlauea’s 2008-2018 summit eruption. At Mauna Loa, the NOAA observatory has a long history of measuring atmospheric CO2. Volcanic CO2 is removed from their long-term atmospheric dataset, though that removed data can in turn be used to study Mauna Loa’s CO2 emissions. A study published in 2001 by a NOAA observatory scientist—using data from the 1950s through the 1990s, which covers the periods after the 1950, the 1975, and the 1984 eruptions—showed that most CO2 there has been released after each of those eruptions. That study also showed a small increase in CO2 emission from Mauna Loa in the 1990s, when there was no eruption. It’s possible that this CO2 pulse was related to a deep magma intrusion that didn’t make it to the surface. There was no increase in CO2 emission detected before the 2022 eruption; however, based on the 2001 NOAA study, we might expect enhanced CO2 degassing now that the eruption is over. Given the potential for anomalous CO2 emissions before, during, and after eruptions, HVO is eager to replace the station at Mauna Loa summit as soon as possible.