(BIVN) – A 53-year-old Ocean View man died following a possible drowning near the “Hoist” area of South Point on Friday afternoon, June 30th.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30, Ka‘ū patrol officers responded to a report of a swimmer in distress near the Kalae Cove Park, commonly known as the “Hoist”, at South Point. Bystanders brought the distressed swimmer to shore and began CPR until Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel arrived on scene, however, attempts to resuscitate the man at the scene were unsuccessful.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.