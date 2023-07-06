(BIVN) – The suspected drowning of an 11-month-old girl at a residence in Hilo is under police investigation.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
On Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, shortly after 9:30 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers along with Hawai’i Fire Department personnel responded to a residence on Maunakai Street in Hilo, for a report of an unresponsive child found in a swimming pool.
Responding personnel learned that the infant and her 6-year-old brother were found by their mother in an inflatable pool with water approximately one-foot deep, in the yard. The infant was unresponsive. Family members began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until medics arrived.
Hawai‘i Fire Department medics immediately assumed CPR on the infant, as they began transporting her to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, however were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m.
Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the residence and to the hospital to assist in this investigation.
Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
In the media release, police asked anyone with information relative to this incident to contact Detective Zenas Pacheco with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384, or email at zenas.pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov or the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
