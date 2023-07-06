(BIVN) – The suspected drowning of an 11-month-old girl at a residence in Hilo is under police investigation.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Thursday morning, July 6, 2023, shortly after 9:30 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers along with Hawai’i Fire Department personnel responded to a residence on Maunakai Street in Hilo, for a report of an unresponsive child found in a swimming pool.

Responding personnel learned that the infant and her 6-year-old brother were found by their mother in an inflatable pool with water approximately one-foot deep, in the yard. The infant was unresponsive. Family members began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until medics arrived.

Hawai‘i Fire Department medics immediately assumed CPR on the infant, as they began transporting her to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, however were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the residence and to the hospital to assist in this investigation.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation, and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.