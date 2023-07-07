(BIVN) – Mayor Mitch Roth’s next town hall meeting is set for North Kohala.

The fourth town hall of the series, “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in,” will be held at the Hisaoka Gymnasium in Kapaʻau on Tuesday, July 11, from 5 to 7 p.m.

“Our administration is committed to listening to the community and incorporating their valuable insights into our actions,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “These town halls serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue, where residents can voice their concerns and provide suggestions for improvement. We truly value the diverse perspectives within our community, as they guide us in better serving our residents and working towards a more inclusive and responsive administration. We encourage everyone in and around the Kohala area to join us on July 11 and actively participate in shaping a community that reflects the needs and aspirations of all of us.”

From the County’s news release:

The town hall series aims to establish an open and transparent dialogue where residents can stay informed about local initiatives, express their concerns, and actively contribute to shaping the future of their respective communities. The event will begin with Mayor Roth and key cabinet members providing updates on the county’s progress and direction during the first half-hour. These updates will be tailored to provide site-specific information relevant to the Kohala community. The remaining hour and a half will be dedicated to a Q&A session, enabling attendees to directly pose questions to department representatives and receive responses from subject matter experts.

Once again, the town hall will be live-streamed on Mayor Roth’s Facebook page and Nā Leo TV, Channel 55.