(BIVN) – Police have identified the infant girl who drowned at a residence in Hilo on Thursday morning, July 6.

11-month-old Kuʻulei Keonaona Farley was found unresponsive in an inflatable pool in the yard of a residence on Maunakai Street on Thursday morning, police say.

In a Friday news release, police reported that an autopsy was performed on Friday morning, July 7. “The forensic pathologist ruled that there were no traumatic injuries to the child and the death was consistent with drowning,” police wrote. “Foul play is not suspected. The final autopsy results are pending standard toxicology testing.”

From the police news release:

On Thursday morning, shortly after 9:30 a.m., South Hilo patrol officers along with Hawai’i Fire Department personnel responded to a residence on Maunakai Street in Hilo, for a report of an unresponsive child found in a swimming pool. Responding personnel learned that the infant and her 6-year-old brother were found by their mother in an inflatable pool with water approximately one-foot deep, in the yard. The infant was unresponsive. Family members began cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until medics arrived. Hawaiʻi Fire Department medics immediately assumed CPR on the infant, as they began transporting her to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, however were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m. Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the residence and to the hospital to assist in this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone who may have information relative to this incident to contact Detective Zenas Pacheco with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384, or email at zenas.pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov or the police departments non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.