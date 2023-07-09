(BIVN) – Tiger Fun Day returns to the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens on July 22nd.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation – in conjunction with Friends of the Panaʻewa Zoo – announced the annual birthday celebration for the zoo’s two Bengal tigers, Tzatziki and Sriracha, will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Tiger Fun Day is the annual birthday celebration for the zoo’s two Bengal tigers. Tzatziki and Sriracha are both turning eight years old, and they will get special birthday gifts and treats.

This exciting event promises a day filled with thrilling activities, educational experiences, and a chance to witness these majestic tigers up close.

Families and friends can embark on a wild adventure at an event that aims to raise awareness about animal conservation efforts.

“We are excited to bring back Tiger Fun Day,” said Zoo Administrator Mindy Runnells. “We welcome everyone to engage with our zookeepers and conservationists as they share their roles in maintaining our balanced zoo ecosystem and reveal fascinating facts about the tigers and other zoo exhibits.”

The petting zoo will also be open from 1:30 – 2:30 pm.

Proceeds from the annual Tiger Fun Day fundraisers assist the Friends of the Pana‘ewa Zoo, a non-profit entity dedicated to zoo facility improvements, fabricating new animal enclosures, and purchasing animal enrichment items. To donate to the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens, volunteer at the zoo, or become a Friends of the Pana‘ewa Zoo member, please visit their website at www.hilozoo.org.

For more information, please contact the Pana‘ewa Rainforest Zoo and Gardens at (808) 959-7224.