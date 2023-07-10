(BIVN) – A brush fire in the area of South Point in Kaʻū forced the closure of Kamaʻoa Road on Monday.

The Hawaii Fire Department reported the brush fire in the area of Kamaʻoa Road. Fire personnel were said to be on scene and actively fighting the fire.

“Fire and smoke may be visible,” an emergency alert message from the County of Hawaiʻi stated.

On Monday afternoon, officials reported Kamaʻoa Road was closed in both direction until further notice.

“Motorists in the area, please use South Point Road or other alternate routes,” the alert message stated.

As of early Monday afternoon, officials said there were no communities or structures threatened by the fire.