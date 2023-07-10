(BIVN) – The Moananuiākea Voyage of the Hōkūleʻa continues. On July 7th, the crew arrived Hydaburg, the last stop in Alaska.

Before Hydaburg, the Hōkūleʻa was in Metlakatla.

From the Polynesian Voyaging Society:

After four days in Metlakatla, Hōkūleʻa and crew departed for Hydaburg, Alaska where they arrived on the evening of Friday, July 7. After warm temperatures in Metlakatla, the weather got chilly during their 90-mile, 10-hour sail to Hydaburg, that included traveling alongside a pod of humpback whales. Joining the journey on Hōkūleʻa were three special guests: Tsimshian artist Kandi McGilton (Mangyepsa Gyipaayg) who taught the crew how to weave cedar bark; Davie Boxley (Gyibaawm Laxha), a Tsimshian carver from Metlakatla; and their guide through these waters, Hydaburg Mayor Tony Christianson (Saanhl_K_ingwaas) who got off just before docking in Hydaburg and led the arrival ceremony in full regalia. Every time a sockeye salmon jumped out of the water he couldnʻt contain his excitement and began to sing at it. Mayor Christianson is also in charge of the federal fish and wildlife management for subsistence uses and is the Natural Resource Director for the Hydaburg Cooperative Association. After the Hydaburg arrival ceremony, the crew traveled to Klawock where they received a warm Tlingit welcome at the community center.