(BIVN) – Tourism officials and community-based stewards gathered at Richardson Ocean Park on Tuesday to spotlight two new community-based destination management initiatives.

The Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program and Community Cultural-Based Education Program both aim to mitigate visitor impacts, while protecting natural and cultural resources.

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority shared a news release bout the programs:

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), County of Hawai‘i, and Island of Hawai‘i Visitors Bureau (IHVB) today announced two new community-based destination management initiatives — the Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program and Community Cultural-Based Education Program — a concerted effort to mitigate visitor impacts and protect natural and cultural resources in the Keaukaha area. “HTA’s destination management work continues to expand on Hawai‘i Island as we support the community’s vision. These new programs uplift the Keaukaha community, provide opportunities for residents, and reduce visitor impacts through place-based education and stewardship,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA’s Director of Planning. “We are proud to be a part of this collaborative undertaking with the County, IHVB and various community partners.” Residents identified Keaukaha as a highly visited hotspot area in the County of Hawai‘i’s 2020-2025 Hawai‘i Island Tourism Strategic Plan and HTA’s 2021-2023 Hawai‘i Island Destination Management Action Plan (DMAP). The Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program and Community Cultural-Based Education Program aim to address residents’ concerns through community-led, government-supported action at Waiuli (also known as Richardson Ocean Park) and Lehia Beach Parks. “Our administration recognizes the value of community collaboration and the importance of perpetuating authentic Hawaiian culture, particularly in and around our wahi pana,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth. “By implementing place-based education and stewardship programs, we can actively engage residents to preserve our cherished destinations while promoting sustainable tourism. We are extremely honored to collaborate with HTA, IHVB, and our community partners to develop initiatives that promote, perpetuate, and protect our Hawaiʻi Island.”

Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program The Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program is a collaborative project with the County, HTA, Kupu, Keaukaha and Leleiwi Community Associations, Hui Ho‘oleimaluō, and the Keliʻi William Ioane Legacy Foundation as the community lead organization. With funding provided by HTA and the County, Kupu has hired four local stewards to work part-time — two stationed at Waiuli and two at Lehia — to help educate visitors about the area and history, gather visitation data, and mitigate unwanted behaviors. The pilot program runs from May to December 2023. “Kupu is honored to support this community-led effort to mālama these areas,” said Kāwika Riley, Kupu’s Vice President for External Affairs. The Keaukaha Steward Pilot Program advances Action G of the Hawai‘i Island DMAP to “Invest in community-based programs that enhance the quality of life for communities.”