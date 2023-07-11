(BIVN) – Senator Mazie Hirono on Tuesday questioned the nominee for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during a Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington.
After the hearing, the office of Senator Hirono provided this update:
Today, during a full committee hearing, U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Chair of the Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, questioned General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., who has been nominated to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During her question line, Senator Hirono commended General Brown for his consistent support for servicemembers’ access to critical health care and his commitment to building inclusive and diverse teams in his current role as the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force.
“As we work to overcome recruitment and retention challenges across the services, support for servicemembers of all backgrounds is critical,” said Senator Hirono during the hearing. “For almost four decades now you have built inclusive, diverse, and ready teams in the Air Force, and I assume you will support such teams throughout the DOD.”
General Brown emphasized the importance of fair opportunity provided to all servicemembers, regardless of background.
“Fair opportunity means that they are able to have experiences that they may otherwise not have access to and that is the importance, in my view, of the attention being paid to the importance of diversity in our services and the fairness that diversity provides,” continued Senator Hirono.
If confirmed, General Brown would be the nation’s highest-ranking military officer and the principal military advisor to President Biden, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council. Senator Hirono also questioned General Brown on his perspective of the leadership, responsibility, and accountability required of the highest ranking Officer in the U.S. military, citing the Red Hill fuel leaks as an example of the importance of establishing a clear burden of command.
“I have repeatedly asked for leadership accountability and structural changes from the DOD in the wake of many high profile failures, in Hawaii, for example, the disaster at Red Hill,” said Senator Hirono. “That disaster has led to public mistrust in the military in Hawaii.”
“I think that if we don’t hold our commanders responsible, that it does continue to shake the faith that communities have in the leadership of the military,” continued Senator Hirono.
At the end of her question line, Senator Hirono also highlighted the importance of investing in and modernizing Department of Defense (DOD) infrastructure, such as the four naval shipyards. General Brown committed to funding the shipyards—allowing for continued improvements, repair, and maintenance of naval ships—if confirmed as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
