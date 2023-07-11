(BIVN) – Senator Mazie Hirono on Tuesday questioned the nominee for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during a Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington.

After the hearing, the office of Senator Hirono provided this update:

Today, during a full committee hearing, U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and Chair of the Subcommittee on Readiness and Management Support, questioned General Charles Q. Brown, Jr., who has been nominated to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. During her question line, Senator Hirono commended General Brown for his consistent support for servicemembers’ access to critical health care and his commitment to building inclusive and diverse teams in his current role as the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. “As we work to overcome recruitment and retention challenges across the services, support for servicemembers of all backgrounds is critical,” said Senator Hirono during the hearing. “For almost four decades now you have built inclusive, diverse, and ready teams in the Air Force, and I assume you will support such teams throughout the DOD.” General Brown emphasized the importance of fair opportunity provided to all servicemembers, regardless of background.