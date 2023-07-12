(BIVN) – A crowd gathered at the Hisaoka Gymnasium in Kapaʻau on Tuesday evening for a town hall meeting with Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth and his administration.

The meeting was the fourth in the series, “Sustainable Horizons: Mayor Roth’s Community Impact Check-in,” which are being held around the island in recent weeks.

North Kohala-area residents were able to ask questions of the various cabinet officials. Topics ranged from brush fire and emergency awareness, parks, public land preservation, housing, and animal control.

Video of the meeting was livestreamed on Facebook and is still available for viewing.

“Our administration is committed to listening to the community and incorporating their valuable insights into our actions,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release promoting the event. “These town halls serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue, where residents can voice their concerns and provide suggestions for improvement. We truly value the diverse perspectives within our community, as they guide us in better serving our residents and working towards a more inclusive and responsive administration. We encourage everyone in and around the Kohala area to join us on July 11 and actively participate in shaping a community that reflects the needs and aspirations of all of us.”