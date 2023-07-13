(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Thursday announced a plan to restart renovations on Puʻu Nui Park in Waikoloa, following concerns expressed by the community at a recent town hall meeting.

From a County news release:

In response to the concerns expressed by the Waikōloa community, Mayor Mitch Roth is pleased to announce significant progress in restarting the renovation plans for the children’s playground at Puʻu Nui Park. Last week, a productive discussion took place at the park in Waikōloa involving Hawaiʻi County Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina, his team, and community members. The meeting, facilitated in collaboration with the Waikōloa Community Association non-profit board, reflects the County’s genuine commitment to address the priorities expressed during the recent town hall meeting held on June 26 at the Waikōloa Elementary and Middle School Cafeteria. During the town hall meeting, the residents of Waikōloa expressed their concerns about the long-awaited and delayed playground revitalization effort. In response, Director Messina assured the community that the County, with Mayor Roth’s support in the budget process, has increased maintenance funds this fiscal year for park renovation projects in Waikōloa Village and across the entire island. Director Messina pledged to work closely with constituents to rectify years of deferred maintenance. In the meeting held on July 7, Director Messina and his team addressed the design intricacies of the playground renovation, resolving various issues and establishing a realistic timeline for the project’s completion. Director Messina expressed confidence that the design would be finalized within the coming weeks, providing much-needed relief to community members eagerly awaiting progress.