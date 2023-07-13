(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi on Thursday announced a plan to restart renovations on Puʻu Nui Park in Waikoloa, following concerns expressed by the community at a recent town hall meeting.
From a County news release:
In response to the concerns expressed by the Waikōloa community, Mayor Mitch Roth is pleased to announce significant progress in restarting the renovation plans for the children’s playground at Puʻu Nui Park. Last week, a productive discussion took place at the park in Waikōloa involving Hawaiʻi County Parks and Recreation Director Maurice Messina, his team, and community members. The meeting, facilitated in collaboration with the Waikōloa Community Association non-profit board, reflects the County’s genuine commitment to address the priorities expressed during the recent town hall meeting held on June 26 at the Waikōloa Elementary and Middle School Cafeteria.
During the town hall meeting, the residents of Waikōloa expressed their concerns about the long-awaited and delayed playground revitalization effort. In response, Director Messina assured the community that the County, with Mayor Roth’s support in the budget process, has increased maintenance funds this fiscal year for park renovation projects in Waikōloa Village and across the entire island. Director Messina pledged to work closely with constituents to rectify years of deferred maintenance.
In the meeting held on July 7, Director Messina and his team addressed the design intricacies of the playground renovation, resolving various issues and establishing a realistic timeline for the project’s completion. Director Messina expressed confidence that the design would be finalized within the coming weeks, providing much-needed relief to community members eagerly awaiting progress.
In addition, Mayor Roth has secured a $250,000 allocation specifically designated for implementing a new safety surfacing system for the new playground at Puʻu Nui Park. Design documents are being finalized by a local civil engineer, who has generously volunteered their expertise and services to complete the design. These documents will then be submitted to the State’s Disability and Communication Access Board (DCAB), a significant milestone and mandatory requirement for all government projects. Subsequently, an Invitation for Bidders (IFB) will be prepared and issued for the construction of the surfacing. Adding to the project’s optimism, volunteers have continued their fundraising efforts and will collaborate with local contractors and the playground equipment supplier to begin subgrade preparation, installation of posts and foundation for the playground, and general grading of the area.
“Our administration is dedicated to repairing what has been neglected, and Puʻu Nui Park is a prime example,” expressed Mayor Mitch Roth. “We understand that this park serves as one of the few cherished retreats for our children and families in Waikōloa, and we are thrilled to finally initiate this long overdue project. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for raising this matter to our attention. Our town halls were specifically designed to enable the community to voice their greatest needs, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to address them effectively.”
If all factors align according to the tentative timeline, the renovation of Puʻu Nui Park is expected to conclude by May 2024, culminating in a grand opening and blessing ceremony to celebrate the community’s revitalized public space.
As progress continues, the community will be informed regarding the design’s finalization and the renovation work’s subsequent commencement.
