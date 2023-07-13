(BIVN) – Calvin has become the third hurricane of the Eastern Pacific this season, as the storm moves west at 13 mph.

Hurricane Calvin was 2,555 miles east southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. HST.

The National Hurricane Center says Calvin’s maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters expect Calvin to become stronger before it moves over cooler water and begins to weaken.

Calvin is expected to move into the central Pacific basin late Sunday. The storm will likely impact the state beginning next Tuesday, forecasters say.

From the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

We continue to monitor the development of Tropical Storm Calvin in the eastern Pacific, which is expected to intensify to a hurricane later this morning. It is too early to specify details regarding Calvin impacts on the Hawaiian Islands, but the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has Calvin moving into the Central Pacific basin late Sunday as a weakening tropical storm. Calvin will likely impact the state in some sort of way, whether it is high surf, heavy rain, strong winds, or all of the above, it is yet to be determined. Although details are uncertain, we could begin to see impacts from Calvin as early as Tuesday, but more likely around Wednesday of next week.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami provided this discussion at 5 a.m. HST: