(BIVN) – Hurricane Calvin, located 2,325 miles east southeast of Hilo as of 5 p.m. HST, gained strength as it moved east through the Eastern Pacific on Thursday. The National Hurricane Center reports maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph (155 km/h) with higher gusts, with some additional strengthening expected during the next day or so.

Calvin is expected to move into the Central Pacific Basin late Sunday, and is likely to impact Hawaiʻi beginning next Tuesday, but forecasters say it is too early to know the details.

“It is too early to specify details regarding impacts to the main Hawaiian Islands from Calvin, however, the likelihood of impacts could begin as early as Tuesday into Wednesday of next week,” the National Weather Service wrote in a Thursday afternoon discussion. “Impacts to the state could include but not limited to high surf, heavy rain, strong winds, or all of the above.”

While the National Hurricane Center’s forecast cone for Calvin has the storm tracking towards Hawaiʻi, the hurricane is expected to weaken once it hits colder sea surface temperatures. It should be a tropical storm by the time it crosses into the Central Pacific Basin, forecasters say.

From the 5 p.m. discussion by the National Hurricane Center: