(BIVN) – The Wainaku Street rehabilitation project will restart next week.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Highways Engineering Division will continue resurfacing Wainaku Street from Hau Lane to ‘Ohana Place on Thursday, July 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The County says the work, done by Yamada and Sons, Inc, will require one-lane closures on Wainaku Street and a road closure of Hau Lane.

No access will be available to Hau Lane from Highway 19 or Wainaku Street, officials warn. Hawai’i Police Department will be directing traffic.

Public Works says that no cars can be parked on the roadside for the resurfacing work. “The County of Hawaiʻi would like to that the community in advance for their patience and understanding,” a news release stated.