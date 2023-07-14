(BIVN) – Calvin has rapidly intensified into a major hurricane, with maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph (195 km/h) with higher gusts.

As of 5 a.m. HST on Friday morning, Hurricane Calvin was 2,140 miles east-southeast of Hilo.

Forecasters say some additional strengthening is possible today, as Calvin heads west in the Eastern Pacific. Then, weakening is expected to begin on Saturday, and continue through early next week as Calvin nears Hawaiʻi.

Calvin – or its remnants – will likely impact Hawaiʻi beginning next Tuesday, but forecasters say it is still too early for details.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says impacts could begin as early as Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. “Impacts to the state could include high surf, heavy rain, strong winds, or all of the above,” the local forecasters said.

From the 5 a.m. discussion by the National Hurricane Center: