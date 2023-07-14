(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi says it has distributed over 700 doses of Narcan – a medication used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses – to various bars, restaurants, clubs, and hotels around the Big Island.
The distribution, done through the Department of Liquor Control, was a voluntary initiative. The County says the effort “aims to enhance public safety and ensure the well-being of patrons by equipping licensed establishments with a potentially life-saving tool.”
Also involved in the distribution project were the State of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Health, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Kumukahi Health and Wellness Center.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Narcan Spray, also known as Naloxone, is an FDA-approved medication used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. By providing Dispenser licensees with Narcan Spray, the Department of Liquor Control and its community partners are taking proactive measures to address potential opioid-related emergencies that may arise within these establishments.
Director Gerald Takase of the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Liquor Control expressed the impetus behind this initiative, stating, “It was really the action by Ocean’s nightclub in Coconut Grove, who administered Narcan to two individuals that ended up saving their lives, which really spurred us into action. With our community partners, we were able to get this done and hopefully be prepared for any more such incidents.”
Mayor Mitch Roth highlighted the significance of this collaborative effort, stating, “The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors are of utmost importance to us. By equipping our Dispenser licensees with Narcan Spray, we are taking a proactive approach to addressing potential opioid-related emergencies. I commend the Department of Liquor Control, the Department of Health, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Kumukahi Health and Wellness Center for their dedicated partnership in making this distribution possible.”
The distribution of Narcan Spray to Dispenser licensees underscores the commitment of Hawaiʻi County and its community partners to prioritize public safety and provide vital resources that can save lives in emergency situations. By working together, these collaborative efforts are instrumental in building a safer and more resilient community.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Department of Liquor Control gave the Narcan Spray to various bars, restaurants, hotels, and clubs on the Big Island.