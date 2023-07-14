(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi says it has distributed over 700 doses of Narcan – a medication used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses – to various bars, restaurants, clubs, and hotels around the Big Island.

The distribution, done through the Department of Liquor Control, was a voluntary initiative. The County says the effort “aims to enhance public safety and ensure the well-being of patrons by equipping licensed establishments with a potentially life-saving tool.”

Also involved in the distribution project were the State of Hawaiʻi’s Department of Health, the Office of the Attorney General, and the Kumukahi Health and Wellness Center.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: