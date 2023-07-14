(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island officials are preparing residents for the potential impacts of Calvin, a category 3 hurricane as of 5 p.m. on Friday, expected to near Hawaiʻi in a weakened state early next week.

Calvin or its remnants could bring impacts to the Big Island “as early as Tuesday but most likely late Tuesday into Wednesday,” the National Weather Service says. “Although it remains too early for many specifics at this time, interests are encouraged to continue monitoring the forecast as details become more clear over the next few days.”

The Honolulu-based forecasters wrote Friday afternoon that “it is possible that at least portions of the state could receive strong winds, heavy rain, and/or high surf”.

Swells generated by Calvin are expected to reach the Hawaiian Islands early next week.

In addition to the first Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message concerning Calvin issued Friday afternoon, officials shared this news release:

Hawaiʻi County is closely monitoring the progress of Hurricane Calvin as it approaches the Central Pacific region. While current forecasts suggest that Hurricane Calvin may weaken below hurricane levels before reaching Hawaiʻi, County officials maintain that it is essential for residents to remain vigilant and prepared for potential hazards. The County emphasizes the importance of recognizing the potential impacts, which include flooding rains, high surf, and high winds that can affect the islands. As part of the County’s commitment to public safety, we urge all residents to be proactive and take appropriate preventive measures to safeguard themselves and their property before conditions become hazardous. Residents can stay informed about the latest updates by following guidance from public messaging channels. For the most reliable information, we encourage everyone to regularly check the Civil Defense webpage. To ensure timely and critical alerts, the County encourages residents to sign up for Everbridge messages from Civil Defense. By doing so, residents will receive important notifications directly to their preferred communication channels, allowing them to stay informed and make informed decisions. As we continue to monitor Hurricane Calvin’s progress, the County will provide regular updates to keep residents informed and prepared for any potential impacts. We urge everyone to stay tuned to public messaging for the latest information and to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

From the National Hurricane Center at 5 p.m. HST: