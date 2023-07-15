(BIVN) – A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck 55 miles southwest of Sand Point, Alaska on Saturday evening, triggering a Tsunami Warning from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

Based on all available information, emergency officials determined that there is no tsunami threat to the the Island or State of Hawaiʻi. However, a Tsunami Warning was issued for the Pacific coasts of Alaska from Kennedy Entrance (40 miles SW of Homer) to Unimak Pass (80 miles NE of Unalaska).

The earthquake occurred at 10:53 p.m. Alaska time, which is 8:53 p.m. Hawaiʻi time.

“The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawaii,” the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported in an alert message following the distant earthquake.