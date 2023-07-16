(BIVN) – Calvin weakened to a tropical storm overnight, as it maintains a forecasted track towards Hawaiʻi island.

Tropical Storm Calvin was 1,360 miles east-southeast of Hilo as of 5 a.m. HST on Sunday morning, moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says Tropical Storm Calvin is expected to “move close to, or over, the islands from Tuesday night through Wednesday night, bringing the potential for a period of locally strong winds, heavy rain, and high surf.”

The forecasters anticipate the likely the issuance of a Flood Watch as early as Sunday, as well as a possible Tropical Storm Watch. From the National Weather Service:

While it still remains too soon to nail down specific details as far as impacts on land, it is looking increasingly likely that at least portions of the state will see some impacts. The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida has been consistent in anticipating that the center of Calvin will move close to, or over, the Big Island Tuesday night and Wednesday, while producing tropical-storm-force winds in its northern semicircle. Some uncertainty continues to exist with respect to the track and intensity forecast, and it is also important to remember that impactful weather can occur well away from the center. Calvin’s forward speed will be fairly quick when it is near the islands (toward the west at ~19 mph), so the amount of time any one island experiences gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be somewhat limited (probably on the order of 12-18 hours). However, the potential for extreme rainfall rates will likely warrant the issuance of a Flood Watch (FFAHFO), which is usually done with about a 48 hour lead time – which is also the desired lead time for a Tropical Storm Watch. Latest time-of-arrival graphical forecasts indicate that the earliest reasonable arrival time for tropical- storm-force winds on the Big Island is Tuesday afternoon, so these headlines could be issued for at least portions of the state later today or tonight.

“We’re still hopeful that Calvin won’t cause any major problems, but after three quiet hurricane seasons we don’t want people to be complacent about this hazard,” said James Barros, Administrator of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA), in a Saturday news release. Calvin was still a hurricane at that time. “Even if it weakens as expected, the storm still poses potential threats from heavy rain, high wind and coastal waves and rip currents,” Barros said. “Don’t be caught unprepared.”

From the National Hurricane Center discussion at 5 a.m. HST: