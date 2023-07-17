(BIVN) – A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Hawaiʻi County, as Tropical Storm Calvin is forecast to pass over or very close to the Big Island on Tuesday night.

Along with the Tropical Storm Warning, a Flood Watch will also be in effect for the entire island starting Tuesday evening, and a High Surf Warning will be in place for east and south-facing shores from Tuesday at 6 p.m. to Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Calvin’s maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. These high winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center of the storm. Calvin is forecast to gradually weaken during the next several days.

Forecasters say the primary threat posed by Calvin will be flash flooding, especially over the Big Island. “From Tuesday night into Thursday, storm total rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches, with maximum amounts of 10 inches are possible, mainly along the windward areas of the Big Island of Hawaii,” the Central Pacific Hurricane Center says. “Storm total rainfall amounts of 1-4 inches are expected elsewhere in the state. This rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides.”

Details on the potential rainfall were provided by the National Weather Service in Honolulu:

It should be noted that flash flood potential will be heavily track- dependent. In particular, a slightly more southerly track will re- focus the heaviest rain over the eastern and southeast-facing slopes of the Big Island while a reduced orographic contribution likely results in a reduced coverage of deep convection and high- end rain rates. A slightly more northerly track, however, results in an ideal superposition of strong cyclonic onshore flow, deep tropical moisture, and orographic support over Windward Big Island and probably Windward Maui. In this case, strong terrain-induced ascent would have the greatest potential to penetrate the mid- level stable layer (around 20kft AGL) that is otherwise providing a cap on Calvin’s rainfall potential. Thus, despite the fast forward motion, there still exists a window of several hours overnight Tuesday during which rain rates may reach 2″/hr (higher in thunderstorms) with storm totals approaching 10″ in spots. The peak period of concern at this time is approximately 6pm Tuesday through 6am Wednesday with the greatest potential for higher end rain rates occurring after midnight Tuesday night. The flash flood threat diminishes with westward extent as the moisture plume works up the island chain during Wednesday.

With tropical storm conditions expected within the warning area starting Tuesday night, there is a “potential for wind 39 to 57 mph” which could bring limited damage such as broken tree limbs, and damage to awnings and carports. Also, the “situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes”, forecasters say.

Along the shore, a rapid increase in surf is expected Tuesday and Wednesday. Dangerously large and disorganized waves of 10 to 15 feet in height are possible. Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous, officials say. “Surf heights will quickly decrease on Wednesday as Calvin moves further west and away from the Big Island,” the National Weather Service says.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion at 5 p.m. HST: