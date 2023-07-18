(BIVN) – Tropical Storm Calvin is passing just south of Hawaiʻi island, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center reported at 11 p.m. on Tuesday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning was still in effect at the time of the late night update from the National Weather Service. Calvin’s maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts, with some weakening forecast during the next 48 hours.

“Although the center of Calvin is passing south of the Big Island, most of the island is well within the 34 kt radius, and impacts from strong winds, heavy rainfall, and high surf are imminent or occurring,” wrote NWS forecasters.

From the Central Pacific Hurricane Center discussion posted at 11 p.m. HST:

Deep convection has decreased considerably near the center of Calvin since late this afternoon, but has begun to increase farther to the north along windward shores and slopes of the Big Island of Hawaii. The low level circulation center (LLCC) is rapidly becoming unveiled again. Instruments aboard the US Air Force Reserve’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft showed maximum flight level winds of 50 kt, reduced to about 45 kt at the surface. Objective Dvorak satellite analyses from PHFO and JTWC gave current intensity numbers of 2.5 or 35 kt. Based on these data, the initial intensity for this advisory has been decreased to 45 kt. The initial motion for this advisory is 275/17 kt as Calvin continues to move south of a large subtropical ridge. No significant change in this steering is expected over the next several days. After passing south of the Big Island tonight, the forecast is essentially the same as the previous forecast track but slightly to the south to account for a small adjustment in initial position, thanks to the newly revealed LLCC. The forecast track lies within, but on the southern side, of the guidance envelope due to the initial point adjustment. Although the center of Calvin is passing south of the Big Island, most of the island is well within the 34 kt radius, and impacts from strong winds, heavy rainfall, and high surf are imminent or occurring. The forecast calls for Calvin to pass south of the Big Island, then southwest of the rest of the main island chain, as a weakening tropical storm. Vertical shear affecting the tropical cyclone is expected to be moderate through tonight and into Wednesday, then strong by Wednesday night. The strong shear should result in a weakening to post-tropical/remnant low status on Friday. KEY MESSAGES: 1. Calvin has begun to pass south of Hawaii County. Expect periods of flash flooding, dangerous surf and damaging winds. Calvin will weaken as it moves westward to the south of the other Hawaiian Islands Wednesday and Wednesday night, bringing the potential for some peripheral impacts.

The following County offices and facilities will be closed on Wednesday:

Liquor Control:

Department of Liquor Control Offices in Hilo and Kona.

No Liquor Card Manager Training Classes in Hilo on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The previously scheduled classes for this day at 9:00 AM and 11:30 AM in Hilo have been RESCHEDULED to Friday, July 21, 2023, at the same times. The Department has been contacting those signed up for the classes to notify them of this change.

Public Works:

Department of Public Works Offices in Hilo and Kona.

Permit and project inspections will not be conducted.

Housing and Community Development:

Office of Housing and Community Development’s Hilo and Kona offices will be closed.

The closures will impact all five divisions, including Administration, Existing

Housing (Section 8), Community Development, Community Engagement, and Grants Management.

Normal operations will resume on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Planning:

East Hawaiʻi and West Hawaiʻi Planning Departments will be closed.

Parks and Recreation:

County of Hawaiʻi Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed islandwide, and all programs will be suspended.

Research and Development:

Immigration services will not be available.

The American Job Center Hawaiʻi at Waiākea Plaza will be closed.

The Hawaiʻi Film Office will not conduct film permits.

Finance:

Vehicle Registration and Licensing offices islandwide.

Real Property Tax offices will also be closed.

Appointments for VRL offices on Wednesday will be rescheduled.

Environmental Management:

All transfer stations islandwide

East Hawai‘i Organics Facility

West Hawai‘i Organics Facility

All other green waste collections

East Hawai‘i Reload and Sort Station

West Hawai‘i Sanitary Landfill

Scrap metal and white goods collection

All other recycling operations

All ReUse facilities

Derelict and Abandoned Vehicles program

All administrative offices

“These closures are part of the emergency proclamation related to Tropical Storm Calvin,” the County wrote, “and our primary objective is to ensure the safety of our residents and reduce non-essential traffic during this critical period.”