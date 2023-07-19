(BIVN) – Calvin has become a post-tropical cyclone, and all Tropical Storm Warnings for the Big Island have been discontinued.

“Its safe to say the worst has passed,” said Governor Josh Green during an 11:30 a.m. news conference. He confirmed the storm did not cause significant damage.

Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth said there were reports of only minor flooding in flood-prone areas.

Calvin is tracking to the west this afternoon, away from the Hawaiian islands. Rainfall, wind, and surf heights will be decreasing into the evening.

“Breezy trade winds will continue around the islands due to the pressure difference between Calvin and the subtropical high to the north and northeast,” the National Weather Service wrote at 11 p.m. “A Wind Advisory will remain in effect for the rest of the day, with winds likely falling below advisory criteria by this evening. Trades will usher in scattered showers focused over windward areas, occasionally spilling over to leeward sides of the islands. A Flood Watch remains in effect through this afternoon with additional rainfall expected up to 2 inches maximum statewide.”

A High Surf Advisory also remains in effect for east-facing shores.

The latest from officials concerning Hawaiʻi County operations:

Gil Kahele Recreational Area Opening: For the convenience of commuting travelers, Gil Kahele Recreational Area opened at 10:00 AM this morning. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and stay informed about weather conditions while utilizing this facility. Shelters: Due to the downgraded status of Tropical Storm Calvin, shelters will be winding down operation this morning and closing as of 12pm HST. Road Closures Road closures due to flooding include Pāhala Transfer Station Road and Wood Valley Road. Waipiʻo Valley Road also remains closed for public health and safety. Mass Transit The Hele-on bus system will remain offline throughout the day, July 19, due to lingering weather conditions and staffing. Regular service will resume tomorrow, July 20. The County would like to thank commuters and riders for their understanding.

The County of Hawaiʻi says the following facilities will remain closed today, July 19, 2023:

Liquor Control:

Department of Liquor Control Offices in Hilo and Kona

Public Works:

Department of Public Works offices in Hilo and Kona

Permit and project inspections will not be conducted

Housing and Community Development:

Office of Housing and Community Development’s Hilo and Kona offices

The closures impact all five divisions, including Administration, Existing Housing (Section 8), Community Development, Community Engagement, and Grants Management. Normal operations will resume on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Planning:

East Hawaiʻi and West Hawaiʻi Planning Departments

Parks and Recreation:

Parks and Recreation facilities island-wide, and all programs suspended (unless otherwise specified)

Research and Development:

Immigration services remain unavailable

The American Job Center Hawaiʻi at Waiākea Plaza remains closed

The Hawaiʻi Film Office will not conduct film permits

Finance:

Vehicle Registration and Licensing (VRL) offices

Real Property Tax offices

Appointments for VRL offices today will be rescheduled

Environmental Management: