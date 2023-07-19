(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park reopened on Wednesday, following a brief closure on Tuesday evening due to the approach of Tropical Storm Calvin.

As post-tropical Calvin moves away from Hawaiʻi and all weather-related warnings for the Big Island are dropped, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park announced the Kīlauea Visitor Center, park roads and most trails reopened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 19th.

“Ranger programs are suspended Wednesday,” the National Park Service reported. “Park staff are busy clearing trails, roads and other public facilities following the storm. Visitors should expect that some areas could remain closed while being evaluated or cleared.”

The Kulanaokuaiki Campground, backcountry areas and backcountry office also reopened Wednesday.

Nāmakanipaio Campground, managed by the Volcano House, is also expected to reopen at 3 p.m. Wednesday, officials say. The A-frame cabins remain open.

“While little damage occurred in the park,” park officials added, “visitors are advised to remain alert for hazards which include fallen branches and road debris. Be extra cautious in forested areas and on trails. Expect continued wet weather and drive carefully.”