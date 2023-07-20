(BIVN) – Police have arrested a 21-year-old Captain Cook man for first-degree robbery on Wednesday, July 20, following an incident that occurred at a store in Ocean View.
Michael Barsell, owner of Kahuku Gift & Garden Shop, told KITV News that the violent robbery took place at his store.
Hawaiʻi Police provided this information in a news release:
Around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Ka‘ū patrol officers responded to an active burglary at a business in the 92-8000 block of Māmalahoa Highway in Ocean View. While investigating this burglary, officers were alerted to a second active burglary occurring at a nearby retail establishment.
Upon entry into the second business, officers discovered a masked man, later identified as Derick Camacho, making verbal threats and physically dragging a 61-year-old male victim into a back room. Officers immediately demanded that Camacho release the victim, however he refused to comply with the officers’ orders. An officer deployed his Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW), commonly known as a “taser,” and Camacho was subsequently taken into police custody.
Camacho was transported to the Kealakehe Police Station where he remains in custody as detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section continue their investigation. A charging decision with additional offenses is anticipated.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Cacique Melendez at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281, or via email at Cacique.Melendez@hawaiicounty.gov.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KAʻŪ, Hawaiʻi - A 21-year-old Captain Cook man was arrested for first-degree robbery on Wednesday, July 20, 2023, following an incident that occurred at a store in Ocean View.