(BIVN) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a Wednesday traffic collision in Hilo that sent a man to the hospital.

Police say the traffic collision occurred near the intersection of Kino‘ole and West Lanikāula Streets at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19th.

“Witnesses at the scene reported that a 66-year-old Kea‘au man fell from the bed of a green pick-up truck while it was traveling south through the intersection,” a police media release states. “The truck may have been involved in a traffic collision with a red sedan, however both vehicles fled prior to police arrival. ”

Police say the 66-year-old man sustained head and back injuries and was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Tinery Acdal at tinery.acdal@hawaiicounty.gov.