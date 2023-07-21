(BIVN) – Hearing dates have been set for proposed rules to govern the requirement that all commercial vessels operating in Hawaiʻi collect a $1 dollar ocean stewardship user fee from each passenger carried or customer served.

The open hearings will be conducted by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR).

The new Hawaiʻi Administrative Rules (HAR) Chapter 13-78 will implement §187A-52, Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes, “which requires all operators of commercial vessels, watercraft, or water sports equipment, that are required to have a commercial operator permit or commercial use permit pursuant to HAR §13-256-3, to collect a $1 ocean stewardship user fee from each passenger carried or customer served, and to transfer these fees to DLNR.” The State says the proposed rules also “establish the due date for the fees to be submitted to DLNR, the reporting and record-keeping requirements for commercial operators, and applicable penalties for violations of the chapter.”

From the DLNR news release:

Interested persons are urged to participate in these open hearings to present relevant information and individual opinion for DLNR to consider. There are three ways to participate: online or by telephone; in-person at one of our host locations; or by written testimony. TESTIMONY INSTRUCTIONS Online Testimony Participants can present live video and/or oral testimony via internet or telephone at any of the three online hearings. Interested persons are encouraged to participate on the date that corresponds with the island that you identify as your primary residence, (see schedule below), unless you are unable to attend on the date of your island’s meeting. To participate, you will need a computer with internet access, video camera, and microphone, or a telephone. If you wish to testify online, you must register using the links included in the schedule below. Please note that all fields are required for registration to testify. Once you submit the online registration form, a confirmation will be emailed to you with instructions and the meeting link and call-in number. If you do not receive an email with a Zoom link, please email DLNR.Aquatics@hawaii.gov for assistance. We request that you register to testify at least one hour prior to the hearing to ensure that you receive the Zoom link on time. If you are unable to access the Zoom hearing, you may still provide oral testimony at one of the in-person host sites or you may also submit written testimony. If you do not wish to testify but want to watch the hearing online, you may view it at (the DAR YouTube Channel). In-person testimony DLNR will set up sites throughout the state where people can attend in person to present live video/oral testimony via computer on the dates and at the locations listed on the schedule above. Written testimony Participants can mail or email written testimony by August 4, 2023, to: Division of Aquatic Resources, 1151 Punchbowl Street, Room 330, Honolulu, HI 96813, DLNR.Aquatics@hawaii.gov.

The open hearing for Hawaiʻi island will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at these locations:

Online via Zoom (register here)

Aupuni Center Conference Room, 101 Pauahi Street, Suite #1, Hilo, Hawai‘i 96720

West Hawai‘i Civic Center – Community Meeting Hale, 74-5044 Ane Keohokālole Highway, Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i 96740

The hearing for Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi will be held on Tuesday, July 25.

The hearing for Oʻahu and Kauaʻi will be on Thursday, July 27.

For more information, please view the announcements on the DAR website.